Moto G84 5G to launch in India on September 1: What to expect?

Motorola has expanded its smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Moto G84 5G in India, following the recent debut of its premium Motorola Razr 40 series. Scheduled for a September 1 launch, the Moto G84 brings 5G connectivity to the table. The smartphone is set to come in three distinct color options: Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta, and Marshmallow Blue. Aimed at budget-conscious customers, the Moto G84 features a notable 3.5mm audio jack.

Leading up to the official release, Motorola has unveiled the key features of the Moto G84 5G, including its 120Hz 6.5-inch pOLED display. Known for its deep blacks and rich contrast, the pOLED technology has been employed by Motorola in several of its recent smartphones, including the latest Flip phone. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1300 nits and supports HDR10.

Under the hood, the Moto G84 offers up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The rear camera configuration comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Interestingly, the company has skipped the inclusion of a depth sensor, opting to utilise the ultra-wide camera for macro vision capabilities.

Distinguishing itself with audio features, the Moto G84 boasts Dolby Atmos support for its speakers and introduces "Moto Spatial sound." Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, which benefits from 30W Turbopower charging technology. Importantly, Motorola will include a charger in the box.

Remaining true to its ethos, the Moto G84 runs a clean Android OS interface, enhanced by proprietary apps and features such as Moto Connect. In addition, ThinkShield protection safeguards users' online security. The smartphone is guaranteed to receive Android 14 updates, coupled with three years of security updates.

While the exact price and processor details are yet to be disclosed, Motorola's G-series models are traditionally priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The Moto G84 is expected to adhere to this affordability trend, although the top-tier variant might exceed the Rs 20,000 mark. In the Indian market, the Moto G84 will go head-to-head with competing offerings such as Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 series and Realme's Realme 11 Pro series.

