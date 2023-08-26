Meta plans next-gen Ray-Ban smart glasses with livestreaming features: All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Live streaming feature expected in Meta's smart glasses

Meta, the parent company behind well-known social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is reportedly gearing up to develop the second generation of Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. These upcoming smart glasses are poised to take the wearable technology experience to new heights by enabling users to live-stream videos while receiving real-time feedback from viewers.

According to documents brought to light by tech journalist Janko Roettgers, the forthcoming iteration of Ray-Ban Stories will grant users the ability to stream videos directly to Facebook and Instagram. Furthermore, the glasses will facilitate a unique interaction where viewers can provide whispered commentary that's audible to the user, as reported by The Verge.

ALSO READ | Messenger Lite app for Android to shut down next month: Here's all you need to know

The livestreaming feature of the second-generation Ray-Ban Stories is initially tailored to Facebook and Instagram. Although details about compatibility with other services remain undisclosed, Roettgers suggests that the glasses will open avenues for live streamers to directly engage with their audience. Integrated headphones will channel viewer comments through audio, enhancing the immersive experience, Roettgers revealed.

In addition, these glasses may incorporate features like adaptive volume control and supplementary audio enhancements. By using ambient noise levels, the glasses are expected to autonomously adjust playback volume in noisy environments, ensuring optimal listening experiences.

ALSO READ | Boult Z60 TWS Review: Impressive sound and connectivity at a budget

The current version of Ray-Ban Stories showcases built-in stereo speakers and functions as a Bluetooth headset. Users enjoy seamless integration with Spotify, allowing frame taps for track skipping and more. The company intends to extend these music-related features to other music services, though the specific platform in line for integration remains uncertain, as indicated by the report.

In another step towards innovation, Meta recently unveiled its own AI tool named Code Llama. This tool is designed to generate fresh code and assist in debugging human-written code. Built upon the foundation of the large language model (LLM), Code Llama employs text prompts to both produce and discuss programming code.

This specialised version of Llama 2 focuses on code-specific datasets, offering a potential boost to programmer productivity and education.

Latest Technology News