Boult Z60 TWS Review: Impressive sound and connectivity at a budget

Boult Audio has recently added another product to its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) category – the Boult Z60 TWS earbuds. If you've been on the lookout for a budget-friendly TWS option, the Boult Z60 might catch your interest. Let's dive into a detailed review to help you decide whether these earbuds are worth considering.

Design & Comfort

The Boult Z60 showcases a neat and clean design with a subtle appeal. While it doesn't boast any extravagant features, it comes in a reasonably priced package. The Powder Blue color variant offers a minimalistic look, and the build quality is decent. The earbuds are crafted from plastic, which keeps them lightweight. In terms of comfort, the design is quite standard and similar to other earbuds. While using the Boult Z60, I found it relatively comfortable, but the strong bass might not be suitable for prolonged usage and could be improved.

Sound Quality

The audio quality of TWS earbuds is crucial, and the Boult Z60 manages to hold its ground in this aspect. These earbuds fit well in the ear canal, which helps enhance the audio experience. Equipped with a 13mm driver and BoomX technology, the Z60 offers a satisfying sound quality. For those who enjoy music casually, the clear sound quality offers a soothing listening experience.

Connectivity

Connectivity is a highlight of the Boult Z60. These earbuds come with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard which ensures stable connections and seamless pairing with your devices. Whether you have a smartphone or other gadgets, connecting the earbuds is smooth and hassle-free. Managing the earbuds' settings is as simple as tapping on them through the Bluetooth menu on your device.

Call Quality & Microphone

Good call quality and microphone performance are essential for TWS earbuds. The Boult Z60 shines in this area, thanks to its Quad Mic setup and Environment Noise Cancellation feature. Communicating with these earbuds is comfortable, ensuring clear conversations without any interruptions. Whether you're making calls or attending virtual meetings, the Z60 earbuds have you covered.

Battery Life

Battery life is where the Boult Z60 truly impresses. These gaming earbuds offer an astonishing 60 hours of playback when fully charged. While they lack Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), they still manage to provide up to 8 hours of playback on the earbuds alone. This means you can enjoy up to 4 hours of talk time on a single charge, catering to the needs of most users.

Verdict

The Boult Z60, priced at ₹1,499, is a tempting choice. It's important to note that at this price point, features like Auto Pause or ANC might not be expected. The Boult Z60 TWS earbuds keep up with the latest connectivity technology while delivering impressive sound and battery life. If you're seeking a feature-rich and affordable TWS earphone solution, the Boult Z60 deserves your attention.

