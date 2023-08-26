Messenger Lite app for Android to shut down next month: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Messenger Lite app to close down in September

The lightweight version of Messenger, known as Messenger Lite, is set to shut down on Android devices next month. This stripped-down iteration of Messenger is designed to offer essential features for users with less powerful Android devices, conserving storage space and processing power.

According to reports from TechCrunch, users of Messenger Lite are currently receiving messages directing them to "use Messenger to keep chatting." The removal of Messenger Lite from the Google Play Store has already taken place for new users, while existing users will no longer have access to the app after September 18.

Originally introduced in 2016 by Meta (previously known as Facebook), Messenger Lite garnered popularity among users with limited resources. The Lite version offered fundamental messaging capabilities while minimising the impact on device performance and storage. Notably, Messenger Lite was launched for iOS as well, but the company discontinued it in 2020.

Reportedly, data from mobile analytics firm data.ai highlights that the combined downloads of the Lite versions of the app reached approximately 760 million globally. India emerged as the top contributor, followed by Brazil and Indonesia.

The company has been making significant changes to its messaging services recently. The company announced that Messenger will no longer support SMS messaging starting from September 28. Users were informed that they won't be able to use Messenger for sending and receiving SMS messages through their cellular network after the mentioned date.

Moreover, Meta revealed its plans to implement default end-to-end encryption on the messaging app by the end of this year. This move aligns with the growing emphasis on user privacy and security in digital communication platforms. As these shifts take place, users can anticipate a reshaped experience on Messenger in the coming months.

