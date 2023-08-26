X steps into hiring arena: Verified companies get early access to beta

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Verified companies gain access to hiring beta on X

Formerly known as Twitter, X has unveiled its ambitious plan to challenge the professional networking giant LinkedIn. The company recently announced the availability of early access to the X Hiring Beta for verified organisations. These organisations, which invest $1,000 per month for verification status, can now showcase job listings on their X profiles using this newly introduced feature.

In a post, X stated, "Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta -- exclusively for Verified Organisations." The company, under the leadership of Elon Musk, encourages verified organisations to use this tool to highlight their crucial job vacancies, effectively reaching millions of suitable candidates. While it may not yet be a direct competitor to LinkedIn, this move marks a significant stride towards positioning X as an all-inclusive platform.

Interested organisations can register for early access to the X Hiring Beta, a feature currently limited to verified entities. Upon meeting eligibility criteria, organisations can activate the Hiring features for their accounts. Recent reports indicated that the platform is planning to launch a job search feature, enabling users to search for employment opportunities directly within the platform.

Just last month, app researcher Nima Owji shared a revealing screenshot regarding the job listing feature. Known as "Twitter Hiring," this feature is described as a complimentary tool for verified organisations to post job openings on their company profiles, attracting skilled talent to available positions. Additionally, verified organisations have the option to include up to five job positions on their profiles, expanding their recruitment outreach.

As early as May of this year, Elon Musk had hinted at the development of this feature. X's acquisition of Laskie stands as Musk's premier acquisition since assuming leadership. This acquisition likely played a pivotal role in the creation and rollout of the job listing feature.

Inputs from IANS

