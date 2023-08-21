Simple steps to shift from Vi prepaid to postpaid with your existing SIM and OTP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to switch from Vi prepaid to postpaid with your existing SIM and OTP

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a user-friendly feature for its prepaid customers which makes it hassle-free for users to switch to postpaid without the need for documentation or getting a new SIM card. This feature aims to streamline the process of shifting from prepaid to postpaid or the other way around, offering added convenience and flexibility to users. However, this feature is not available for customers in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) service area.

So, how does it work? To transition your existing Vi prepaid mobile connection to postpaid or vice versa without the hassle of a SIM change, you simply need to follow a few steps.

Visit any company-owned Vi Store.

Submit a request for conversion from prepaid to postpaid or vice versa.

Look out for an SMS sent to your current Vi number.

In the SMS, find a unique transaction ID and a one-time password (OTP).

Validate the OTP successfully by entering it.

Your successful OTP validation confirms your agreement to switch your number's status.

According to the company, it ensures that all conversion requests made before 6 PM will be processed by 10 PM on the same day. Meanwhile, requests received after 6 PM will be handled the following day after 10 PM. During this conversion process, your mobile service might be interrupted for a brief period of up to 30 minutes.

Once everything's done, you'll get a confirmation SMS that your Vi number has successfully made the switch. If you had any unused balance in your talk time or prepaid pack (up to Rs. 1000), it'll be credited to your postpaid bill.

However, it's important to note that Vi may reject your conversion request if the Know Your Customer (KYC) details they have on file for you aren't sufficient. If this happens, you'll need to complete an electronic KYC (e-KYC) or document-based KYC (D-KYC) process and get a new SIM card for the conversion to go through. Plus, any ongoing service requests you have, like SIM changes or converting from postpaid to prepaid or vice versa, need to be finalised before you use the OTP-based conversion process.

Furthermore, the company offers an array of postpaid plans starting from just Rs. 401 per month, giving you unlimited calls, data rollover, subscriptions to various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, and more. Once you've made the switch from prepaid to postpaid, you won't be allowed to revert back to prepaid within a span of 90 days.

