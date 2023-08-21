Limited period offer: Sony PS5 standard disc edition now available at Rs 47,490

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sony PlayStation 5

Sony India has unveiled an exciting deal for gaming enthusiasts. The popular PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, specifically the standard disc edition, will be available at a price of Rs 47,490 for a limited period. This special offer is available from August 24 to September 2, according to an official statement from the company.

The remarkable discount of Rs 7,500 on the PS5 can be availed through various channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, and select retail outlets.

In a notable achievement, Sony's President and CEO, Jim Ryan, shared that over 40 million PS5 consoles have been sold to avid gamers since its initial launch. Back in April, the company revealed selling 38.4 million units, with 6.3 million units shipped in the previous March quarter alone. The fiscal year 2022 saw a total of 19.1 million PS5 units being shipped.

Reportedly, the company's dominance in the gaming world was underscored when, in July last year, the company announced that it had sold 10 million PS5 units globally. This achievement earned the PS5 the title of "fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment."

In addition, Sony revealed exciting news for gamers who love customisation. The 'Access Controller' for PS5 is set to be released on December 6 worldwide. This controller empowers users to tailor their gaming experience by personalising buttons and stick caps in different shapes and designs.

The controller's unique feature allows it to be used from any angle, and it has four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports that enable the connection of third-party accessibility accessories. Users will even have the capability to sync up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller, promoting collaborative and interactive gaming experiences.

