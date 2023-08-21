5 most anticipated features of iOS 17 you must not miss

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE 5 Features of iOS 17

Anticipation is building among iPhone users as iOS 17's release draws near. The imminent arrival of the iPhone 15 series adds to the excitement. The iOS 17 update is highly anticipated, with millions eagerly awaiting its deployment to their devices. While the developer and public betas are available for testing, these options might not be ideal for those whose iPhones serve as their primary devices. Nevertheless, Apple has already unveiled the forthcoming changes that iOS 17 will introduce to iPhones, promising a substantial overhaul. Here, we delve into the top 5 features of iOS 17 that every user should be aware of.

iOS 17's features:

Standby Mode

Transform your device into a clock when not in use. The Standby Mode doubles as a customizable digital clock, offering a practical and aesthetic option.

Personal Voice

Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, iOS 17 introduces the "Personal Voice" feature. Users can store their voice models in the system, ensuring a backup in case of loss. This feature enables users to employ a replica of their own voice.

Offline Apple Maps

Navigating with ease, even in areas with poor internet connectivity, becomes possible with offline Apple Maps. Whether you're in a connectivity-challenged location or conserving battery by turning off mobile data, iOS 17 lets you download maps for offline use.

Shared Passwords

Simplifying password sharing, iOS 17 introduces the ability to create shared iCloud keychain vaults. This secure feature facilitates the sharing of credentials with others, maintaining data privacy.

Automatic Deletion of 2FA Codes

A seemingly minor yet profoundly practical feature, iOS 17 automatically erases 2FA code texts once they've served their purpose. This small tweak enhances security and user experience.

Beyond these highlights, iOS 17 promises a host of other enhancements.

