Saturday, August 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Lost your Apple watch? Know how to use your iPhone to track it down | Simple guide

Lost your Apple watch? Know how to use your iPhone to track it down | Simple guide

It's important to note that Ping My Watch is functional when the iPhone and Watch are either on the same Wi-Fi network or within Bluetooth range.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2023 15:45 IST
apple, iphone, apple watch, ping my watch, ios17, find my iPhone, apple news, apple tips
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Losing track of your Apple Watch within the confines of your home can be quite frustrating, especially when its location loses memory. To alleviate this common inconvenience, Apple is addressing the issue with the forthcoming iOS 17 update, making it simpler to locate a misplaced Apple Watch using an iPhone.

Here's how to use the "Ping My Watch" feature with the iPhone:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Access Control Centre settings.
  3. Under "More Controls," tap the '+' button adjacent to "Ping My Watch" to add it.
  4. Once integrated into the Control Centre, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen (or swipe up if you have an iPhone with a Home button).
  5. Tap the "Ping My Watch" button, which will emit a distinctive beep from your Apple Watch.
  6. Follow the sound to pinpoint the whereabouts of your lost Apple Watch.

ALSO READ | Live lyrics now available on YouTube Music for Android and iOS

It's important to note a few things:

  • The iOS 17 public beta or developer beta must be running on your iPhone for this feature to work. The official iOS 17 release is anticipated in September. Those who prefer not to install the beta version will need to wait a bit longer.
  • "Ping My Watch" is most effective when your Apple Watch is within close proximity at home. For instances where your watch is lost or stolen, Apple's Find My app remains the better solution.
  • For successful functioning, both your iPhone and Apple Watch should be on the same Wi-Fi network or within Bluetooth range.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp upgrades video quality: HD video sending now available

Related Stories
Apple Music brings Discovery Station: Here's all you need to know

Apple Music brings Discovery Station: Here's all you need to know

New iPhone update could alter call ending process

New iPhone update could alter call ending process

iOS 17's Apple Maps to show live EV charging availability: Know more

iOS 17's Apple Maps to show live EV charging availability: Know more

Apple launches macOS Ventura update: Here's what's changed

Apple launches macOS Ventura update: Here's what's changed

Apple's caution: Avoid sleeping near charging iPhones

Apple's caution: Avoid sleeping near charging iPhones

It's worth mentioning that Apple has previously offered a similar feature to locate iPhones using an Apple Watch. However, this marks the first instance of the feature functioning reciprocally, allowing Apple Watch users to locate their devices using their iPhones.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News