Lost your Apple watch? Know how to use your iPhone to track it down | Simple guide

Losing track of your Apple Watch within the confines of your home can be quite frustrating, especially when its location loses memory. To alleviate this common inconvenience, Apple is addressing the issue with the forthcoming iOS 17 update, making it simpler to locate a misplaced Apple Watch using an iPhone.

Here's how to use the "Ping My Watch" feature with the iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Access Control Centre settings. Under "More Controls," tap the '+' button adjacent to "Ping My Watch" to add it. Once integrated into the Control Centre, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen (or swipe up if you have an iPhone with a Home button). Tap the "Ping My Watch" button, which will emit a distinctive beep from your Apple Watch. Follow the sound to pinpoint the whereabouts of your lost Apple Watch.

It's important to note a few things:

The iOS 17 public beta or developer beta must be running on your iPhone for this feature to work. The official iOS 17 release is anticipated in September. Those who prefer not to install the beta version will need to wait a bit longer.

"Ping My Watch" is most effective when your Apple Watch is within close proximity at home. For instances where your watch is lost or stolen, Apple's Find My app remains the better solution.

For successful functioning, both your iPhone and Apple Watch should be on the same Wi-Fi network or within Bluetooth range.

It's worth mentioning that Apple has previously offered a similar feature to locate iPhones using an Apple Watch. However, this marks the first instance of the feature functioning reciprocally, allowing Apple Watch users to locate their devices using their iPhones.

