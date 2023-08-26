Live lyrics now available on YouTube Music for Android and iOS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube Music introduces real-time lyrics for Android and iOS users

YouTube Music, a Google-owned popular platform for music enthusiasts, has unveiled a long-awaited live lyrics feature for both Android and iOS users on a global scale. This feature, already present in Apple Music, is set to enhance the music experience for YouTube Music users.

Previously confined to Apple's ecosystem, the live lyrics feature has now made its way to YouTube Music, much to the delight of its users. The upgrade entails a revamped design for the existing Lyrics tab in the Now Playing interface, featuring larger and better-spaced text. As the song progresses and the lyrics move to the next line, the page dynamically refreshes and shifts accordingly.

In addition to the improved design, the backdrop showcases blurred cover art and the transition from audio to lyrics is marked by a musical note, as highlighted in reports by 9to5Google. The release of live lyrics has been observed in Android version 6.15 and iOS version 6.16 of YouTube Music, according to several sources.

Simultaneously, YouTube's parent company, Google, has introduced an innovative song search feature for Android users. This experimental feature enables users to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a snippet of the song that's currently playing.

By toggling from the traditional voice search to this novel song search function, users can hum or record a segment of the song for a minimum of three seconds. The system then identifies the song and presents relevant official music content, user-generated videos, and Shorts featuring the searched song within the YouTube app.

This experimental song search capability is gradually being made accessible to a limited percentage of Android users who engage with YouTube content. The company plans to have user feedback and responses before deciding on a wider rollout.

