WhatsApp upgrades video quality: HD video sending now available

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces HD-quality option for users

Meta's popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced a new feature that allows users to send high-definition (HD) videos. Previously, videos sent on WhatsApp were automatically compressed to a low 480p resolution, resulting in poor video quality. However, the latest update now lets users send videos in 720p HD quality, a major improvement.

To take advantage of this feature, follow these simple steps: When sending a video, click on the attachment icon and select the desired video from your gallery. Look for the 'HD' icon located at the top of the screen and tap on it. Keep in mind that choosing HD quality will increase the file size of the video. Once you're ready, press 'Done' to confirm and send the video.

ALSO READ | X steps into hiring arena: Verified companies get early access to beta

At the moment, this HD video-sending feature seems to be available exclusively for Android users, with no official word on when iOS users can expect the same update. To enjoy these enhancements, ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

In another recent development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature that allows WhatsApp users to create groups without the need to provide a group name. This new feature is gradually rolling out globally over the upcoming weeks. It proves to be quite handy in situations when you need to form a group quickly or when a group topic isn't immediately clear.

ALSO READ | New WhatsApp feature: Create groups without naming them

This innovation works by automatically generating a name for groups with up to six participants, based on the members present in the group. This simplifies the group creation process and removes the need to brainstorm names. Users are encouraged to integrate Zuckerberg's post about this feature into their discussions.

Latest Technology News