Reliance AGM 2023: Jio 5G, JioAir Fiber, and key announcements expected | All details here

Reliance Industries Ltd has recently announced the date for its highly anticipated 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 28, 2023. The event is set to be a major highlight of the year, featuring discussions on various crucial aspects of the company's ventures, especially regarding the future of Jio 5G and related tariff plans. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, is expected to share insights on diverse topics including JioAir Fiber, a new 5G Jio smartphone, and more.

JioAir Fiber

One of the focal points of the AGM will be the long-awaited commercial launch of Jio AirFiber, an ultra-high-speed 5G hotspot device offering fiber-like wireless speeds. The market is keenly watching for announcements concerning the device's India pricing and availability, with Airtel's recent launch of Xstream also in the spotlight.

JioPhone and 5G smartphone

In addition, attendees will be eager to hear updates on the JioBharat 4G phone, which aims to empower feature phone users by providing access to internet-enabled phones and narrowing the digital divide.

Last year's AGM revealed plans for a budget 5G smartphone in collaboration with Google, and the AGM 2023 is anticipated to provide further insights into this venture.

Jio 5G Prepaid Plans

The event is also expected to witness announcements on Jio 5G prepaid plans, a move that aligns with Reliance Jio's extensive 5G network deployment. While Jio currently uses its existing 4G plans for 5G services, there's speculation that dedicated 5G tariff plans might be introduced during this event or in subsequent months.

Mukesh Ambani's statement last year indicating that Jio 5G tariffs would be the lowest globally has garnered attention. Furthermore, a senior official at Airtel has hinted that 5G tariffs may be similar to 4G rates, which typically range from Rs 400 to Rs 600 for unlimited benefits.

When and where to watch?

The AGM, set for August 28, 2023, at 2 PM IST, will be a virtual gathering, held via video conferencing. Interested parties can tune in to the live event here to gain insights into the latest developments, including those related to Jio 5G, JioAir Fiber, and more.

