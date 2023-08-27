Longer video posting on X for paid subscribers: 2 hours of 1080p, 3 hours of 720p

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X enables longer videos: Up to 2 hours of 1080p and 3 hours of 720p

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has recently unveiled a range of upgrades aimed at enhancing the video and media capabilities of the platform. Premium subscribers of X can now enjoy extended video lengths, allowing them to post videos for up to two hours in 1080p quality or three hours in 720p quality. The enhanced media studio, accessible at studio.x.com, is now accessible to all X Premium subscribers.

Among the notable enhancements, paid users are now granted the ability to download videos from their timeline to their device's camera roll. In addition, these users can toggle the option to enable or disable video downloads for the content they post.

ALSO READ | YouTube plans to support podcasters with RSS uploads: Know what it is?

Further improvements cater to premium X users, including the introduction of AirPlay support, enabling the streaming of videos to their televisions. Auto-captioning for popular videos, picture-in-picture playback that facilitates watching videos while scrolling through the timeline or other applications, and advanced video controls such as playback speed adjustment and the ability to double-tap for fast forward or rewind are also part of the package.

Moreover, mobile users will experience improved live broadcasting quality, while an immersive video player has been introduced for Android and iOS platforms.

ALSO READ | OpenAI restricted by top news publications from content access

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has additionally announced a proposition for news organisations to share in X's advertising revenue. Musk's initiative to involve media houses in the advertising revenue share program aims to offer new avenues for earning for news organisations.

Earlier this week, Musk extended an invitation to journalists, encouraging them to publish directly on X and earn a higher income. This move followed his decision to remove headlines and text from news articles shared on the platform, signaling a broader effort to reshape the way news content is consumed on X.

Latest Technology News