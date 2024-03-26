Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 12X

Relame is all set to introduce its next 12-series smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme 12X will join Realme 12, Realme 12+, Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. The upcoming smartphone was recently unveiled in China. However, the Indian variant of the smartphone will have some differences when compared to its Chinese counterpart. The Indian variant will have a similar design to that of its global counterpart. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Realme 12X India launch and availability

Realme via an X (formerly Twitter) post has announced that the Realme 12X will launch in India on April 2 at 12PM IST. The smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart where the company has also created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone. Relame has confirmed some of the key features and specifications of the smartphone via the microsite.

Realme 12X specifications

As per the information revealed by the company, the smartphone will be available in green and purple colour options. It features the signature large circular rear camera module that has been present in all recent Realme 12 series phones.

Realme 12X will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support, which will charge the smartphone from 0 to 50 percent under 30 minutes, as per the company’s claim.

The company has hinted that the Realme 12X 5G will be launched in India with the Dynamic Button feature, similar to the Realme 12 5G. This feature acts as a shortcut button that can be used for toggling different modes like Airplane and DND, as well as operating the camera shutter, flashlight, and more. It is also confirmed to be equipped with the Air Gestures feature, which was seen on the recently launched Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

