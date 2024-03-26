iPhone 14 series gets discount, now starts at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart: Check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 series

Apple’s iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price on Flipkart. iPhone 14 series was launched in India in September 2022 at a starting price of Rs 69,900. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available for purchase at a discounted price on Flipkart. In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail additional discounts available on selected bank cars and EMI transactions. Here are all the details you need to know.

iPhone 14 discount on Flipkart

The base variant of iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is currently priced at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart. Similarly, the other two variants with 256GB storage and 512GB storage are available for Rs 69,999 and Rs 86,999 respectively. These smartphones are also available on EMIs. The EMI for the base variant starts at Rs 2,004. In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail exchange discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on these smartphones.

Similar, the base variant of iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs 66,999. On the other hand, other two variants with 256GB storage and 512GB storage are available for Rs 76,999 and 96,999 respectively. Interested buyers can avail additional discount up to Rs 750 with ICICI Bank debit and OneCard credit card transactions. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank card.

EMIs for the base variant of iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 2,356. Furthermore, interested buyers can avail discount up to Rs 50,000 on exchange with iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 series is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic Soc. iPhone 14 feature 6.21-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display whereas the iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Both the smartphones come with dual rear camera units and consist of 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor. These smartphones also carry 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Apple sued in US for allegedly monopolising smartphone market: Details here