Online dating site scam: Lending money to your online lover? BEWARE!

Online dating and romance scam victim numbers have been rising in India over time. There are several applications which are enabling people to meet and check compatibility, But there are ‘con artists’ who are scamming people and taking money. A new report has stated that a loss of Rs 7,966 on average is being faced by the Indian dating site user. Furthermore, two-thirds of Indian adults (which is around 66%) have been victims of an online dating or romance scam, a new report stated.

As per the report by Norton, a cyber-security company, around 76 per cent of adults in India who have used a dating site or application have said that they have cut their interaction shorter, by unmatching or declining a date with someone on a dating app. This is because of uncovering unsettling information about the other person who matched and being secretive.

What is the reason for not trusting these dating sites now?

Common reasons for not trusting people whom users are meeting on the platforms are:

Finding disturbing pictures of the users.

Around 32 per cent of people lie about their details

Around 25 per cent finds out that their picture of them online does not align with their dating profile pictures

24 per cent of users have been finding social media posts which were disturbing

20 per cent found out that the person's job title

Ritesh Chopra, Director of Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, Gen said, "People seeking connection and romantic relationships online often get tricked into dating scams.”

He further added, "It is important to be cautious about sharing private information and be wary of potential scammers pretending to be looking for love.”

The report by Norton has discovered external information outside of the dating app which could often cut the interaction with a potential match short, with many online daters uncovering their love interest has been spinning a tale of lies and deception.

IANS has further reported and revealed that 79% of Indian adults who have used dating platforms have admitted to taking some kind of action, post-matching with a potential partner online.

So we suggest running a background check before proceeding to trust your online partner, and before transferring money to the respected person.

