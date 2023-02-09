Follow us on Image Source : PTI Twitter Blue to cost up to Rs 900 per month in India

Twitter Blue: The monthly plan for Twitter Blue for Indian users will now be available for Rs 900. If Twitter users want to avail the blue tick mark then they have to shell out Rs 900 per month. As per an update from the microblogging platform, the subscription cost for Twitter blue for web users and mobile app users will be Rs 650 and Rs 900 respectively.

"Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved," Twitter said. The microblogging platform has also rolled out an annual plan that will cost Rs 6,800 for users on the web.

Last year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter Blue will cost USD 8 (about Rs 660) per month, but it will be priced differently for various markets. Twitter further said it will soon prioritise tweets from verified users. It will continue showing advertisements to the Blue subscribers but it will be 50 per cent less than general users.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also get to edit their tweets up to five times within 30 minutes, upload longer and full high-definition videos and link profile pictures to NFTs owned by the user. "Subscription plans are prepaid, non-refundable (unless required by law), and automatically renew at the end of each subscription period unless the subscription is cancelled following the cancellation procedures," Twitter said.

(with inputs from PTI)

