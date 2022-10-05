Nokia X30 5G launched in UK and Europe, expected to arrive in India by December

Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia X30 5G

Nokia launched the new X30 5G smartphone in the UK and European markets on September 1. The company is expected to launch the device in India, by the end of December, by this year. This handset has been launched in Europe and UK at a starting price of €519 and £399 respectively. We expect the device to stand under the vicinity of Rs 40,000 in the Indian market. ALSO READ: Does my smartphone support 5G?

Features of Nokia X30 5G

The new smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1800×2400 pixel resolution and the display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the smartphone runs on the Android 12 operating system, has 8GB of RAM and supports 256 GB of onboard storage. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio 5G Beta trial to start in 4 cities on Dussehra- All you need to know

On the camera front, the new X30 5G comes with a dual rear shooter with a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. In the front, we have a 16-megapixel shooter and the device is backed by a 4,200 mAh Li-Polymer battery which further supports 33W Fast Charging technology.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone comes with features like Wi-Fi, NFC, 4G VoLTE, 5G, USB OTG, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth v5.1, to name a few.

When to expect the device to launch in India

Though the device was launched on September 1, in Europe and the United Kingdom, it will take a couple of months before entering the Indian market. And as per the expectation- we hope that the brand launches the new 5G-enabled handset from Nokia before the end of this year.

