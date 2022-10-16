Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Motorola Moto e22s set to launch on Oct 17: Know more

Motorola has officially announced to bring of a new 'moto e' smartphone into the Indian market which is scheduled to launch on October 17, and the main highlight of the device is the 90Hz display along with other features for Indian consumers. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and retail.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 16, 2022 16:10 IST
Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Moto e22s

Motorola has confirmed to launch of a new handset in the Indian market, named the 'motoe22s'. The handset is scheduled to launch on October 17 and the sale will begin on October 22. at 12 noon onwards.  The device is available on Flipkart and other leading retail outlets in the country. ALSO READ: Google developer will work on more apps for Pixel Watch

The main highlight of the device is that it runs on a 90Hz refresh rate and several other features which will suit the needs of Indian consumers. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio touches 600 Mbps 5G speed in Delhi

On Twitter, Motorola wrote on their official page: "The motoe22s features a fast 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen." ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

It further added: "Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores." 

The new moto e 22s will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with IP52 certification. The device will come with 4GB RAM support and 64GB storage (no other variants), but the user can add up to 1TB of storage by using a MicroSD card. 

Also, Motorola also launched a device this month under the affordable range which is named the 'moto e32' which features a premium design, a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD, and a 50MP camera.

