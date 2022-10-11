Google developer will work on more more apps for Pixel Watch

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel Watch

Like Apple, tech giant Google has now asked developers to build more apps for its newly-launched Pixel Watch based on Wear operating system (OS).

In its Android Developers blog, the company highlighted apps for Pixel Watch.

"It's an especially great time to prepare your app so it looks great on all of the new watches that consumers will get their hands", according to the Android developer team.

Every year, Apple releases new features for developers to use after the product launches.

In the same way, Google now wants a more seamless integration of messaging between hardware and the OS and development platform team.

The Pixel Watch features the newest improvements to the platform - Wear OS 3.5, according to the company's overview.

It also mentions app development tools including Compose for Wear OS and the Tiles Material library with a strong emphasis on contemporary design.

The Android Studio Dolphin update with improved watch faces, tile, and complication testing experiences are also highlighted, the report said.

Recently, as a part of the Pixel Watch rollout, the company had detailed that the Wear OS device will get at least three years of updates.

The company said, "software updates include Google Pixel Watch security updates, and may include feature drops and other software updates".

The period will start "from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US".

