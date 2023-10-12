X corp takes down 500,000 accounts for violations in India | All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Monthly Report: Elon Musk-led X corp bans over half a million accounts in India

In the period from August 26 to September 25, X Corp, formerly known as Twitter and now led by Elon Musk, took a significant step in safeguarding its platform in India. They banned a total of 559,439 accounts. The majority of these bans (557,764) were due to accounts promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

Additionally, X Corp also removed 1,675 accounts that were found to be promoting terrorism. This action is part of X Corp's efforts to comply with India's new IT Rules of 2021. These rules require digital platforms with over 5 million users to share monthly reports on their compliance.

During this period, X Corp received 3,076 complaints from users in India. These were handled through the company's grievance redressal mechanisms. They also looked into 116 grievances related to account suspensions. After careful review, they reinstated 10 of these accounts, while the rest remain suspended.

The nature of the complaints varied. The most common concerns were about abuse or harassment (1,076), followed by hateful conduct (1,063). There were also reports of child sexual exploitation (450) and sensitive adult content (332).

In the preceding months, X Corp had also taken significant steps in enforcing its policies. From July 26 to August 25, they banned 1,280,107 accounts in India. During this period, they also removed 2,307 accounts promoting terrorism. Similarly, from June 26 to July 25, they banned 1,851,022 accounts and took down 2,865 accounts for promoting terrorism in India.

Reportedly, under Elon Musk's leadership, X Corp has also seen an increase in the approval of government requests to restrict or block content globally. This includes requests from India and Turkey, with 83% of such requests being approved.

