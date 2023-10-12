Thursday, October 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. X corp takes down 500,000 accounts for violations in India | All details

X corp takes down 500,000 accounts for violations in India | All details

The new IT Rules of 2021 mandate that digital and social media platforms boasting more than 5 million users must now provide monthly reports showcasing their adherence to these regulations.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2023 12:06 IST
x india, twitter india, twitter monthly compliance report, x monthly report, it rules 2021, tech
Image Source : FILE Monthly Report: Elon Musk-led X corp bans over half a million accounts in India

In the period from August 26 to September 25, X Corp, formerly known as Twitter and now led by Elon Musk, took a significant step in safeguarding its platform in India. They banned a total of 559,439 accounts. The majority of these bans (557,764) were due to accounts promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

Additionally, X Corp also removed 1,675 accounts that were found to be promoting terrorism. This action is part of X Corp's efforts to comply with India's new IT Rules of 2021. These rules require digital platforms with over 5 million users to share monthly reports on their compliance.

ALSO READ | Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch today: Where to watch and what to expect? All details

During this period, X Corp received 3,076 complaints from users in India. These were handled through the company's grievance redressal mechanisms. They also looked into 116 grievances related to account suspensions. After careful review, they reinstated 10 of these accounts, while the rest remain suspended.

The nature of the complaints varied. The most common concerns were about abuse or harassment (1,076), followed by hateful conduct (1,063). There were also reports of child sexual exploitation (450) and sensitive adult content (332).

ALSO READ | iOS 17.1 Beta 3 introduces key improvements for iPhone users: Enhanced action button, wallet app fix, and more

Related Stories
Government issues warning to X, YouTube, and Telegram over CSAM | What you need to know

Government issues warning to X, YouTube, and Telegram over CSAM | What you need to know

Telegram vows to tackle child sexual abuse material on the Indian internet

Telegram vows to tackle child sexual abuse material on the Indian internet

Elon Musk announces reply limit for verified users on X: Know more

Elon Musk announces reply limit for verified users on X: Know more

X removes affiliated Hamas account after the violence triggered

X removes affiliated Hamas account after the violence triggered

FIR filed against social media user for spreading fake news against filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

FIR filed against social media user for spreading fake news against filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

In the preceding months, X Corp had also taken significant steps in enforcing its policies. From July 26 to August 25, they banned 1,280,107 accounts in India. During this period, they also removed 2,307 accounts promoting terrorism. Similarly, from June 26 to July 25, they banned 1,851,022 accounts and took down 2,865 accounts for promoting terrorism in India.

Reportedly, under Elon Musk's leadership, X Corp has also seen an increase in the approval of government requests to restrict or block content globally. This includes requests from India and Turkey, with 83% of such requests being approved.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News