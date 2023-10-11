iOS 17.1 Beta 3 introduces key improvements for iPhone users: Enhanced action button, wallet app fix, and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Action button upgrade: Apple's latest iOS 17.1 Beta 3 release

Apple has recently launched the third beta version of iOS 17.1, just a week after the release of Beta 2. This update is currently available exclusively to members of Apple's Developer program who are eligible for beta updates. For other users, the stable version is anticipated to be globally rolled out by the end of this month.

In this new update, a tweak has been introduced to address a common user concern. It will now ensure that certain actions are not accidentally triggered when an iPhone is in a pocket or bag. Specifically, functions like Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Focus, and Magnifier will no longer activate via the Action Button when the iPhone is not readily accessible. This adjustment is aimed at preventing inadvertent battery drain caused by unintentional button presses.

According to a report by HT Tech, even with the need for a long press, the Action Button previously still inadvertently triggered functions like Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Focus, and Magnifier. With the iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update, these specific functions will no longer be activated when the iPhone is inside a pocket or bag.

It's crucial to note that other functions like mute and shortcuts can still be activated within the pocket. Additionally, while this update prevents actions initiated from the Action Button, it doesn't affect the individual activation of these functions if desired.

Furthermore, the built-in Wallet app has received an update. In previous versions of iOS 17.1 Beta 1 and Beta 2, some users experienced instances of the Wallet app crashing, causing disruptions during critical moments. Fortunately, this issue has been resolved in the latest update.

In a separate update, Apple has introduced a feature that limits the modem's power allowance for iPhone 12 models in France, aligning with the country's SAR testing regulations. This change will only affect iPhone 12 models in France, with users likely to experience a slight decrease in reception quality when their iPhone 12 is idle. However, no other significant differences are expected.

