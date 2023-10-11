Missed an emergency alert message from government? Adjust your phone settings now

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to enable emergency alert notifications on your Android smartphone

In a bid to enhance disaster preparedness, the Government of India is rolling out a special wireless alert message system. This system aims to swiftly notify the public in case of emergencies or challenging situations. As part of the testing phase, alert messages have been periodically dispatched to smartphone users over the past two months.

On October 10th, a significant development occurred in this system. Unlike previous instances where users received alerts only once, this time, multiple messages were sent. While this caused some inconvenience, it's crucial to understand that these messages are being sent directly by the government. There is no cause for alarm.

However, it has come to light that not all users received these alert messages. This could be attributed to the alert notification setting on their phones. It is of paramount importance to ensure this setting is enabled for your safety during unforeseen circumstances.

Steps to enable emergency alerts on your smartphone

To activate the emergency alert notification feature on your smartphone, follow these simple steps:

Open your phone's settings. Type "notification" in the search bar to quickly locate the notification settings. Click on "Advanced settings" in the notification menu. Look for the option labeled "Wireless Emergency Alert" and enable it.

By following these steps, you'll be sure to receive timely notifications during emergencies. This new system promises to be a crucial tool in ensuring public safety during challenging situations. Stay informed, stay safe!

Notably, Government agencies and emergency services rely on Cell Broadcast to promptly inform the public about potential threats. It plays a pivotal role in delivering emergency alerts related to severe weather conditions (such as tsunamis, flash floods, and earthquakes), public safety advisories, evacuation notices, and other crucial information.

