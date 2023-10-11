Google introduces passkeys for effortless sign-ins, phases out traditional passwords

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bid farewell to passwords: Google introduces passkeys for secure sign-ins

Google has taken a significant step towards enhancing user security by introducing "passkeys" as the default sign-in method for all users. This alternative to passwords allows users to access apps and websites using biometric sensors like fingerprint or facial recognition, a personal identification number (PIN), or a unique pattern. This innovative approach liberates users from the burden of managing and remembering complex passwords.

In an official blog post, Google explained, "This means the next time you sign in to your account, you’ll start seeing prompts to create and use passkeys, simplifying your future sign-ins. It also means you’ll see the 'Skip password when possible' option toggled on in your Google Account settings." However, Google acknowledges that while this advancement is a substantial leap forward, the transition away from passwords may take some time.

Passkeys offer immediate benefits, notably liberating users from the ordeal of recalling numerous numbers and special characters associated with traditional passwords. Additionally, they provide a robust defense against phishing attempts.

Furthermore, Google has announced stricter regulations in Gmail for bulk senders, starting from February 2024. This move is aimed at reducing the incidence of spam and unwanted emails. The new requirements will apply to those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in a single day, ensuring a safer and less cluttered inbox.

Google's commitment to user security is evident through these updates, as the company continues to innovate and implement measures to enhance the online experience for its users. With passkeys, users can look forward to a more convenient and secure sign-in process across various platforms.

