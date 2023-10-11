Nothing Phone (2) set to receive Android 14 upgrade: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Upgrade Alert: Android 14 coming soon for Nothing Phone (2)

In a recent announcement, Nothing, the tech company led by Carl Pei, has revealed plans to launch the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 for users of their Phone (2) model. This anticipated update is expected to arrive shortly after Google's "Made by Google" event, which showcased a range of new products, including the Pixel smartphone and Pixel Watch 2.

Additionally, Google introduced the stable version of their latest Android operating system, Android 14, exclusively for Pixel phones. The company has also confirmed plans to extend this update to other phone brands, including Nothing.

Nothing's social media post on platform X detailed their intent to roll out the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 for Phone (2) users. The company assured users that this update would be available soon, and promised to provide further information on October 11, including instructions on how to participate in the beta program.

Android 14, the latest Android operating system, introduces an array of new features. Notable among these is a revamped customisation picker, simplifying the process for users to personalise their wallpapers and home screens. The integration of Ultra HDR technology promises to enhance photo quality by supporting HDR images, resulting in more vivid colors, brighter highlights, and deeper shadows.

The update also addresses data sharing and device security, encouraging users to set a more secure six-digit PIN for simplified device unlocking. Additional features include Flash notifications, improved Accessibility settings, and a range of inclusive features designed to cater to varying vision and hearing needs.

Users of the Nothing Phone (2) can anticipate an improved and more customised experience with the arrival of the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1. Stay tuned for updates from Nothing on how to participate in the beta program and make the most of these exciting new features.

