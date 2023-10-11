CERT-In flags critical vulnerabilities in Android OS versions: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CERT-In urged Android users to update devices promptly: Know more

In a recent development, India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has identified several vulnerabilities in Android operating systems, including versions 11, 12.5.12L, and 13. These flaws pose a significant threat as they could potentially be exploited by malicious actors to perform various malicious actions such as executing unauthorised code, gaining higher privileges, accessing sensitive data, and even causing a denial of service (DoS) situation on targeted devices.

The vulnerability note issued by CERT-In specifies that these weaknesses stem from various parts of the Android OS, including Framework, System, Google Play system updates, Arm components, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Of particular concern are two vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2023-4863 and CVE-2023-4211, which are believed to be actively exploited by cyber attackers.

To ensure the security of your Android device, it is recommended to proactively check for available updates and install them promptly. Delaying the installation of these patches could leave your device vulnerable to malicious activities. Stay vigilant about security updates provided by your device manufacturer and follow their instructions to maintain the security of your Android device.

To verify and update your Android version, follow these steps:

Open your phone’s Settings app.

Scroll down and tap "About phone," then select "Android version."

Here, you can find information about your "Android version," "Android security update," and "Build number."

Remember, keeping your Android device up-to-date with the latest security measures is crucial in safeguarding your digital presence. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect your device from potential threats.

