Countdown begins for Oppo Find N3 Flip launch: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Countdown begins for Oppo Find N3 Flip launch

Chinese smartphone company, Oppo, is all set to introduce its latest foldable handset, the Oppo Find N3 Flip, in India on October 12. This successor to the Find N2 Flip promises to bring cutting-edge technology to the Indian market. The launch event will be broadcast live on Oppo's social media platforms, including YouTube, at 7:00 PM IST.

Pricing and Color Options

The highly-anticipated foldable phone is expected to be priced at around Rs 80,000 in India, and it will be available in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse color options. Additionally, consumers can choose between two storage capacities - 12GB RAM with 256GB storage or 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

ALSO READ | New ₹399 Prime membership offers special shopping benefits on Amazon: Check details

Key Specifications

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is set to arrive in India with specifications identical to the Chinese model. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, accompanied by LPDDR5X RAM. To keep things running smoothly, it boasts a 4300mAh battery with 44W Supervooc fast-charging technology.

Display and Camera Capabilities

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen, offering a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it sports a 3.26-inch outer display for quick access.

In the photography department, the Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front camera.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp enhances chat privacy with upcoming secret code feature: Know how it works

Software and Functionality

The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes pre-loaded with Android 13 and runs on ColorOS 13.2. Notably, Oppo has enhanced the functionality of the outer display, now supporting a wider range of widgets and multiple travel, navigation, and social media apps.

Latest Technology News