New ₹399 Prime membership offers special shopping benefits on Amazon: Check details

In anticipation of India's festive sale season, Amazon has rolled out a specialised Prime membership known as Prime Shopping Edition. This membership, priced at ₹399 for a one-year subscription, provides members with special shopping privileges, including complimentary shipping and one-day deliveries. It is exclusively available to Android smartphone users and on the Amazon website.

This move comes shortly after Flipkart's launch of its membership program, Flipkart VIP, which offers specific advantages related to delivery and returns for ₹499 per year. Now, Amazon has introduced its own Prime Shopping Edition to compete in this space.

The standard Prime subscription, usually priced at ₹1,499 per year but often available at a discounted rate of ₹999, comes with a wide range of additional benefits. These include access to the popular OTT platform Prime Video, the music streaming app Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming.

In contrast, Flipkart VIP does not include entertainment services but provides exclusive offers and advantages for members using Cleartrip, a travel service owned by Walmart's subsidiary.

Amazon is offering early bird deals and discounts, with SBI cardholders eligible for an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Notably, the sale will feature discounts of up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other items.

To make these offers accessible, Amazon has set up a dedicated webpage showcasing discounts on a wide range of products, including mobile phones, accessories, electronic gadgets like smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, as well as various home appliances. A variety of devices from renowned Indian and international brands, including Apple, Asus, Lenovo, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, boAt, and Sony, are set to undergo significant price reductions.

