Spotify alters free usage in India: Check new rules here

In a strategic move to encourage more users in India to opt for its premium service, music streaming giant Spotify has implemented changes affecting its free-tier users in the country. Previously available features for free users, such as playing songs in a specific order, song repetition, and easy access to previous tracks, will now be exclusive to Premium subscribers.

However, Spotify assures that free users can still enjoy listening to their favorite artists, albums, playlists, and receive song recommendations. This adjustment aligns it more closely with the services provided in Brazil.

Spotify Dominance in India

A recent study conducted by Redseer in April 2023 highlighted Spotify as the leading music streaming platform in India, boasting a substantial market share of approximately 26%.

Premium Subscription Plans

For those interested in accessing additional benefits, the platform offers premium subscription plans in India. Starting at ₹7 per day, users can enjoy an ad-free music experience on mobile devices, along with the option to download up to 30 songs on a single mobile device. Alternatively, the ₹119 per month plan allows users to download a vast library of up to 10,000 songs across five different devices.

As Spotify shifts its offerings to cater to the evolving market landscape in India, free users can still savor their preferred tunes while premium subscribers gain exclusive access to enhanced features.

Recently, the company has also introduced a new AI-powered tool for podcast creators to translate their content into various languages. This tool uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) and ensures that the original speaker's unique style is preserved in all translated versions.

