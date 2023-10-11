Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch tomorrow: Where to watch and what to expect? All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Oppo Find N3 Flip launch event on October 12

Chinese tech giant Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip, in India on October 12. This device will be available in three elegant shades: Moonlight, Rose, and Black. The phone is confirmed to feature MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9200 chipset, ensuring high performance.

For those eager to witness the unveiling, the launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST on October 12. Oppo will be live-streaming the event on various social media platforms, including YouTube, for easy access to interested viewers.

As for pricing, reports suggest that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be offered at Rs 80,000, with two storage options: 12GB RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, pre-orders for the device will commence on the same day at 7:30 PM IST.

Key specifications of the Oppo Find N3 Flip have already been revealed by the company. It will boast the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, along with LPDDR5X RAM for smooth multitasking.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip, which made its debut in China earlier this year, shares similar specifications with its Indian counterpart. Leaks have also hinted at impressive features, including a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a remarkable peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the device will sport a secondary 3.26-inch outer display, adding to its versatility and user-friendly design.

With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is set to make a significant impact in the foldable smartphone market, offering consumers a unique and high-quality mobile experience.

