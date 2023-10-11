OnePlus Open: All you need to know about the upcoming foldable in India

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Set to unveil first foldable smartphone

OnePlus is set to introduce its inaugural foldable smartphone later this month. According to various online leaks, the OnePlus Open is anticipated to make its debut on October 19, ushering in a new era of innovation for the brand. Recent leaks have also shed light on the probable pricing of this highly anticipated device.

According to a report by WinFuture, the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus Open will likely be available in striking black and vibrant green color variants. It is projected that the smartphone may carry a price tag of $1,699 (approximately Rs 1,41,405), positioning it as a slightly more affordable option compared to the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The speculated specifications of the OnePlus Open hint at a remarkable photography experience. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, potentially incorporating a periscope lens to amplify zoom capabilities. Additionally, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor promises convenient unlocking, while a display housing a punch-hole camera adds a modern touch to the design.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open is rumored to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring robust and seamless performance. It is anticipated to operate on the Android 13 operating system, customised with OnePlus' OxygenOS Fold interface, guaranteeing a fluid and efficient user experience.

In anticipation of this groundbreaking launch, OnePlus India has commenced official teasers for the OnePlus Open on its X handle (formerly known as Twitter). A brief video accompanied by the tagline "best is yet to come" sets the stage for what promises to be a new milestone in OnePlus' storied legacy.

