Missing files and sync issues on Google Drive - Here's what went wrong

Google is looking into a problem reported by Google Drive users who say their personal files vanished unexpectedly from the cloud service. The company responded in a Google community support thread which acknowledges the matter and assures users that they are actively investigating.

Sync Issue Details

The tech giant identified the problem as a sync issue affecting Google Drive desktop versions 84.0.0.0 through 84.0.4.0. This sync glitch seems to be causing files to disappear for some users.

User Experience

According to IANS, users have reported significant data loss, with one individual mentioning that files dating back to May 2023 vanished suddenly. Despite attempts at data recovery guided by Google's support team, some users have faced challenges restoring their lost data.

A member of the Google Drive team issued a cautionary message, advising users not to click on "disconnect account" within Google Drive for desktop, hinting that this action might worsen the issue.

Upcoming Change in Google Drive

Separately, Google announced a change for Google Drive users – from January 2, 2024, onward, third-party cookies will no longer be required to download files. This comes as part of a broader trend where browsers like Google Chrome are phasing out third-party cookies to enhance user privacy. Major browsers have been taking steps to protect user privacy by gradually phasing out the use of third-party cookies.

Meanwhile, Google users need to stay tuned for updates from the company regarding the investigation and to avoid certain actions within Google Drive for desktop until the issue is resolved.

