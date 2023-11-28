Patna power cut fraud - Scammers take Rs 15 Lakh after tricking victims to download app

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In Patna, people enjoying the convenience of longer electricity meter readings are falling victim to cyber fraud. Cybercriminals, pretending to be power officials, are deceiving individuals, with one case involving a staggering Rs 11.74 lakh from seven victims.

How It Happened

According to reports, Mohammad Saeed from Shastri Nagar received a call claiming to be from the Electricity Secretary, threatening a power cut due to insufficient funds. Panicking, he downloaded the Any Desk app as instructed and sent five rupees. Shockingly, his account was drained of Rs 9 lakh 90 thousand.

Another resident, Mohammad Shafiq Ahmed, was also duped of Rs 1 lakh 84 thousand. Complaints have been filed at the cyber station, and a case registered on November 25 against these fraudulent activities.

Tips to Protect Yourself

Be Skeptical of Offers: Avoid falling for offers that seem too good to be true. Personal Phone Caution: Don't get tricked by tempting offers received on your personal phone. Verify Bank Transactions: Only deposit money in banks after thorough verification. Strong Passwords: Ensure robust passwords for your social media accounts; avoid simple ones. Beware of Impersonators: Verify the identity of anyone asking for personal or financial details, especially over the phone. Stay Vigilant: As cyber scams continue to evolve, it's important to stay vigilant, verify information, and refrain from sharing sensitive details to protect yourself from falling victim to such fraudulent activities.

TRAI's DND App for Spam-Free Future

Furthermore, India's Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) is also working on updating its Do Not Disturb (DND) app to tackle the persistent issue of spam calls and messages. The aim is to make the revamped DND app compatible with all devices by March 2024, which will provide users with a more user-friendly and efficient tool for reporting spam calls.

ALSO READ | Critical security alert: Centre issues guidelines for Firefox users - Check details

ALSO READ | OnePlus 12 to globally launch on December 4 - Check confirmed colours, camera specs, and more

Latest Technology News