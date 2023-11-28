Critical security alert: Centre issues guidelines for Firefox users - Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, has issued a security warning regarding Mozilla's Firefox web browser. The alert mentioned potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers to access confidential user data. It's concerning as Firefox faces not just one, but multiple security issues.

Affected Versions

Firefox ESR versions before 115.5.0

Firefox iOS versions before 120

Mozilla Thunderbird versions before 115.5

The Risks

The highlighted security flaws indicate the possibility of unauthorised access which poses a major threat to user security.

Protective Measures Advised by CERT-In

Update Firefox Immediately: Users are strongly advised to update their Firefox browser promptly. This step is crucial in addressing and mitigating the identified security issues. Enable Automatic Updates: Ensure that automatic updates are enabled for your Firefox browser. This feature helps in keeping the browser's security measures up-to-date. Exercise Caution with Links and Attachments: Avoid clicking on links and opening attachments from unknown senders, whether through messages or emails. This simple precaution can prevent potential security threats.

CERT-In's Recent Alerts

In recent weeks, CERT-In has been proactive in issuing security alerts. Prior warnings included concerns about security problems in Chrome on Android and highlighted vulnerabilities in major applications developed by Adobe.

Tips to Stay Safe

Staying vigilant and taking immediate action to update software are critical steps in safeguarding against potential security breaches. As cyber threats continue to evolve, users are encouraged to follow best practices to protect their devices and sensitive information. For further details and the latest updates, users can refer to CERT-In's official website.

