No charger? Check these tips to keep your iPhone alive in emergency situations

Ever found yourself struggling with your iPhone's battery, especially during crucial moments? You're not alone. To make the most out of your iPhone's battery and extend its usage, especially if your battery health has degraded, here are some simple yet effective tips.

Users With iPhone 'Pro' Models

If you have a Pro iPhone with Always On Display and a high refresh rate, consider turning off Always On Display in Settings > Display and Brightness > Always On Display. For iPhones with no option to reduce the refresh rate, activate Low Power mode in Settings > Battery to bring down the refresh rate.

Save Battery by Turning off 5G

If you own a 5G-enabled iPhone, temporarily switch to 4G LTE for potentially better battery life. Navigate to Settings > Mobile Service > Mobile Data Options > Voice and Data > Choose LTE.

Manage Background App Refresh

While Low Power mode already tackles this, individually turning off Background App Refresh can save battery. Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh to prevent unnecessary app refreshing in the background.

Disable "Listen for 'Hey Siri'"

The feature that allows your iPhone to respond to "Hey Siri" or just "Siri" means your microphone is constantly active. To save power, turn it off in Settings > Siri and Search > Toggle off "Listen for 'Hey Siri.'"

These steps can enhance your iPhone's battery life, particularly in situations where charging may not be immediately available. Whether you're on the go, at work, or dealing with a degraded battery, these adjustments can help you make the most of your device throughout the day.

