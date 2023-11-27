Xiaomi's HyperOS update details revealed- Is your smartphone on the list? Check now

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi's HyperOS update details revealed

Xiaomi is gearing up to roll out a major update called HyperOS for several of its devices in China next month. This new operating system was introduced in October alongside Xiaomi's latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 14. HyperOS is not just a simple upgrade; it's a smart ecosystem developed by Xiaomi over seven years. The main goals behind it are to boost performance, ensure a consistent user experience, and seamlessly connect all Xiaomi devices.

Understanding HyperOS

HyperOS was restructured in essential areas such as file systems, memory, imaging, and networking. The restructure aimed to improve the system's functionality and performance. These changes aim to optimise the hardware capabilities, providing users with optimal performance.

Based on Linux and Xiaomi's Vela system, HyperOS is designed to be lightweight, taking up 8.75GB of space. The new OS promises improvements in boot time, background device management, lock screen customisation, cross-device features, and significant enhancements in privacy.

In December, Xiaomi plans to release the developer version of HyperOS for 11 specific devices, including the Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and various models under the Redmi K50 series.

Eligible Devices for HyperOS Developer Version Update

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50

The company has announced that its HyperOS update is now available for the listed devices and the update promises to make the ecosystem smarter, more efficient, and secure for users.

