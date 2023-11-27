Monday, November 27, 2023
     
  4. Xiaomi's HyperOS update details revealed- Is your smartphone on the list? Check now

Xiaomi is set to release the HyperOS update next month for 11 devices, aiming to enhance performance, user experience, and connectivity. Check the list of compatible devices here.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2023 17:26 IST
Xiaomi is gearing up to roll out a major update called HyperOS for several of its devices in China next month. This new operating system was introduced in October alongside Xiaomi's latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 14. HyperOS is not just a simple upgrade; it's a smart ecosystem developed by Xiaomi over seven years. The main goals behind it are to boost performance, ensure a consistent user experience, and seamlessly connect all Xiaomi devices. 

Understanding HyperOS

HyperOS was restructured in essential areas such as file systems, memory, imaging, and networking. The restructure aimed to improve the system's functionality and performance. These changes aim to optimise the hardware capabilities, providing users with optimal performance.

Based on Linux and Xiaomi's Vela system, HyperOS is designed to be lightweight, taking up 8.75GB of space. The new OS promises improvements in boot time, background device management, lock screen customisation, cross-device features, and significant enhancements in privacy.

In December, Xiaomi plans to release the developer version of HyperOS for 11 specific devices, including the Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and various models under the Redmi K50 series. 

Eligible Devices for HyperOS Developer Version Update

  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • Xiaomi 12S
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4
  • Redmi K50 Ultra
  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
  • Redmi K50 Pro
  • Redmi K50

The company has announced that its HyperOS update is now available for the listed devices and the update promises to make the ecosystem smarter, more efficient, and secure for users.

