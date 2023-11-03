Instagram reels now allows users to add song lyrics: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram rolls out song lyrics for reels like stories

Lyrics on Instagram Reels: The popular photo and video-sharing platform Instagram, owned by Meta, has introduced an exciting new feature. Users can now add song lyrics to their Reels, expanding on a capability that was previously available only for Instagram Stories. Instagram's Head, Adam Mosseri, made the announcement through his Channel, saying, "New feature alert. We’re rolling out a way to add song lyrics when editing your Reels, just like you can on Stories."

He also mentioned that they observed users manually adding lyrics to their Reels and hoped that this feature would simplify the process of using music to express oneself. Mosseri hinted at more updates in the pipeline to enhance creative expression through Reels.

Simple Steps to Include Song Lyrics

Adding song lyrics to your Instagram Reels is very easy. Just follow these steps:

Tap the music button. Select a song. Swipe left to add the lyrics for the chosen song. Your Reel is now ready with lyrics.

Enhanced Tools for Reels

In addition to the lyrics feature, Instagram has been working on user-friendly tools for creating Reels. These tools include improved templates and a template browser categorized into Recommended, Trending, and Saved sections, making it easier for users to find the perfect template for their content.

'AI Friend' Feature in the Works

Moreover, Instagram is reportedly testing a unique feature called 'AI friend.' This new feature will enable users to create their personalized artificial intelligence (AI)--powered imaginary friend within the app.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a known leaker, shared screenshots on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealing Instagram's development. Users will have the option to customize their AI friend's characteristics, such as gender (female, male, or non-binary) and age (young, adult, or elderly). Additionally, users can tailor elements like ethnicity, personality traits, and interests, creating a unique AI friend that suits their preferences.

