Infinix and Marvel Studios partner together, set to launch the Note 12 series

Infinix and Marvel Studios have recently announced to have collaborated together for the first time. The partnership took place ahead of the launch of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which got released today.

Infinix is set to unleash its much-awaited Note 12 series, by launching - Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. The company is expected to launch both the handsets by this month itself and will be made available through Flipkart.

Both the smartphones from Infinix will stand under the premium and powerful gaming smartphone range as the Note 12 Series is known for the same. The handset will support the AMOLED display and the Note Series will come with widevine L1, enabling users to seamlessly stream the HD content.

Running on the Android 12 OS, Note 12 series will be launched in multiple variants in terms of colours and storage options. The handset will signify multiple avatars of the Marvel Comics character like Doctor Strange. Furthermore, the customers who will buy Infinix Note 12 device will get the merchandise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.