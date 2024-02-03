How to create digital art? Insights from 'India Art Fair 2024' artists using iPad and MacBook Pro

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

At the ongoing India Art Fair 2024, organised by Apple, artists are making waves by showcasing artworks created using Apple iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Alongside the exhibition, Apple hosted a Today at Apple session, teaching visitors how to draw self-portraits using the iPad.

Artistic Creations Unveiled

Muralist and illustrator Sadhna Prasad presented her work 'I'll Be Back,' a large-scale mural illustrating two worlds – one depicting unsustainable living consequences and the other portraying a reformed humanity. She used Procreate and Procreate Dreams on iPad Pro and plans to turn the mural into an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience using the Artivive app.

Artist's Recommendation: Procreate Software

When asked about software recommendations for amateur artists, Sadhna Prasad emphasised Procreate, praising its fun and experimental sketching features. She encouraged artists to blend reality with imagination, considering these tools as their creative arsenal.

Ornithoscope: A Unique Audiovisual Experience

Artists Aaron “Myles” Pereira and Ameya Shinde showcased 'Ornithoscope,' an immersive audiovisual experience exploring changes in India’s avian biodiversity. Built entirely on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, the artwork highlights the evolving role of technology in artistic expression.

Technology's Role in Art, Present, and Future

Myles highlighted technology's long-standing presence in the art world, anticipating its amplified role in the future. He believes emerging technologies like VR and spatial audio will reshape artistic expression. When questioned about AI tools becoming widely available, Myles sees them as enhancements rather than threats to human expression.

Dhruv Jani's Interactive Video Game

Artist Dhruv Jani presented 'It Takes A Long Time To Grow A Mountain,' a video game exploring the Western Ghats mountain range's origin. Programmed on MacBook Pro with M3 Max, the game invites players on a subterranean quest to discover the seed that spawned the mountains.

Celebrating Creativity

In addition to the artists' sessions, fair attendees can participate in interactive Today at Apple workshops led by Apple Creative Pros. These sessions cater to all ages and experience levels, encouraging creativity with iPad and Apple Pencil.

15th Anniversary Celebration

To mark the India Art Fair's 15th anniversary, visitors can engage with the Arboretum installation by Thukral & Tagra. Using iPads, attendees can create their digital garden as part of this stunning public installation.

Engagement Details

Interested attendees can sign up online for the Today at Apple sessions, artist talks, and interactive workshops at the India Art Fair.

