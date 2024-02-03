Poco plans to launch Poco X6 Neo in India next month: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : TIPSTER SANJU CHOUDHARY'S X Representational Image

Poco might launch the Poco X6 Neo in India soon, marking its debut with the Neo branding. While the official date is not confirmed, a tipster suggests it could happen next month. The Poco X6 Neo is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Potential Launch and Pricing

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Poco X6 Neo could be unveiled in India next month, priced around or below Rs. 15,000.

Expected features from Poco X6 Neo

Display : The phone might feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

: The phone might feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor : Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC for efficient performance.

: Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC for efficient performance. Battery : A substantial 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

: A substantial 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Build : The handset may come with an IP54-rated build for water resistance.

: The handset may come with an IP54-rated build for water resistance. Audio Jack: It is expected to include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Rebranding Speculation

Recent rumours suggest the Poco X6 Neo could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, which launched in China in November. If true, the phones would share identical specifications.

Specifications (If Rebranded)

Display : A 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

: A 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor : Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

: Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Camera : Dual rear camera system, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. The front-facing camera is 16-megapixel.

: Dual rear camera system, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. The front-facing camera is 16-megapixel. Authentication : Equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

: Equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Battery: A 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

Comparison with Redmi Note 13R Pro

The speculated similarities hint that the Poco X6 Neo might offer a similar experience to the Redmi Note 13R Pro, featuring a vibrant display, powerful processor, impressive camera setup, and quick charging capabilities.

It's worth noting that these details are based on leaks, and an official announcement from Poco is awaited for confirmation.

