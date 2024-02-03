WhatsApp bans over 69 lakh problematic accounts in India: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp Bans 69 Lakh Bad Accounts: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, took action against a record 69 lakh problematic accounts in India during December 2023, in adherence to the new IT Rules 2021, as per the company's latest statement on Monday.

December Ban Figures

Between December 1 and 31, WhatsApp enforced restrictions on 6,934,000 accounts. Remarkably, 1,658,000 of these accounts were precautionarily banned without any user reports.

Complaint Reports

During December, the messaging giant, with over 500 million users in India, received a record 16,366 complaint reports. Out of these, WhatsApp took action on 13 reports. "Accounts Actioned" refers to instances where remedial actions were taken based on user reports, involving either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

User-Safety Report

WhatsApp emphasised that its user safety report provides insights into user complaints and the corresponding actions taken by the platform. The report encompasses both user-submitted complaints and proactive measures by WhatsApp to combat misuse on the platform.

Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC)

The Indian government recently introduced the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to address concerns raised by social media users, focusing on content-related issues. The GAC handles appeals from users challenging decisions made by social media platforms.

November Ban Figures

In November, WhatsApp had taken action against more than 71 lakh problematic accounts in India.

WhatsApp positioned itself as a leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating abuse. In addition to safety features, the platform employs a dedicated team comprising engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology to oversee these efforts.

