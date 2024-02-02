Google Bard's Gemini Pro now understands 9 Indian languages: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Bard Chatbot Now Communicates in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and More

Google's AI chatbot Bard, integrated with Gemini Pro, is now available in over 230 countries and territories, supporting more than 40 languages, including nine Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

Widespread Recognition for Bard with Gemini Pro

The Large Model Systems Organisation, known for evaluating language models and chatbots, recently praised Bard with Gemini Pro as one of the preferred chatbots available globally, acknowledging its "stunning leap" forward.

Enhanced Double-Check Feature

Google has expanded the 'double-check feature' in Bard to over 40 languages. By clicking on the 'G' icon, Bard assesses if there's web content supporting or contradicting its response. Users can click highlighted phrases to explore more information found by Search.

Free Image Generation Capability in Bard

Users can now generate images in Bard in English across most countries worldwide at no cost. This capability is driven by Google's updated 'Imagen 2 model,' which balances quality and speed, delivering high-quality, photorealistic outputs. Users can describe an image, and Bard will generate custom visuals to bring the idea to life. Notably, Google has implemented safeguards to limit violent, offensive, or explicit content in generated images.

Google Bard Advance Subscription

In a separate development, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced during their fourth-quarter earnings call that they will be launching subscription plans for their upcoming advanced chatbot, Bard Advance. This move is generating a lot of buzz in the world of conversational AI. CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement.

