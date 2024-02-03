Google Maps adds smart features with Generative AI features: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google, now a key player in generative AI alongside OpenAI and Meta, is expanding its generative AI tools into Google Maps. Despite losing the first-mover advantage to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google has been relentless in introducing generative AI tools like Bard, Pixel features powered by Gemini Nano, and the Imagen 2 model for image generation.

Enhancing Google Maps Experience

Now, Google is taking generative AI to Google Maps, aiming to provide users with quality-of-life features. By employing generative AI, Maps can analyse maps to offer personalised suggestions. This includes restaurant recommendations and other insights drawn from a vast repository of information about 250 million places and contributions from 300 million contributors.

Practical Use Case

For example, if you're in San Francisco and seeking unique vintage stores, you can ask Maps for recommendations like 'places with a vintage vibe in SF.' Google's AI models will analyse information on nearby businesses, photos, ratings, and reviews from the Maps community to provide reliable suggestions. Results will be neatly organised into categories like clothing stores, vinyl shops, and flea markets, complete with photo carousels and reviews.

Initial Availability and Rollout Plan

Initially exclusive to the US, this generative AI feature will eventually roll out globally as Google gathers feedback. Currently, it's accessible to select 'Local Guides,' recognised as some of the most active and dedicated members of the Maps community.

With generative AI embedded in Google Maps, users can expect a more personalised and insightful exploration experience, offering tailored recommendations for various activities and preferences.

