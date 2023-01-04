Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Pixel gets a new update

Google Pixel gets a new update

The new Google Pixel update will include support for static spatial audio, which will offer surround sound for any connected headset. Moreover, "another update will roll out to Pixel Buds Pro in the coming weeks that will enable spatial audio with head tracking", Google said.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 04, 2023 13:27 IST
Google Pixel
Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL Google Pixel

Google announced that it has rolled out a 'January software update' to all supported Pixel devices running Android 13.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

 

Starting from Tuesday, the rollout will "continue over the next few weeks in phases depending on carrier and device", the tech giant said on a support page.

Users will get a notification once the over-the-air (OTA) becomes available for their devices. ALSO READ: Blaupunkt launches new soundbar SBW250 at Rs 7,999 in India

 

"We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software," the company said.

ALSO READ: CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

Related Stories
Google Docs brings ‘code blocks’ for easier formatting

Google Docs brings ‘code blocks’ for easier formatting

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

Google testing 'Digital Driver's License' in its Android Wallet app

Google testing 'Digital Driver's License' in its Android Wallet app

Gmail web to get client-side encryption for upgraded security: Know-more

Gmail web to get client-side encryption for upgraded security: Know-more

Google Voice now auto switches between Wi-Fi & cellular data

Google Voice now auto switches between Wi-Fi & cellular data

Google will translate doctor's handwritten prescriptions soon: Know more

Google will translate doctor's handwritten prescriptions soon: Know more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google now enable parents to buy or deny kids' purchases

Google now enable parents to buy or deny kids' purchases

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

How to use Google Maps to track someone: Step-by-step guide

How to use Google Maps to track someone: Step-by-step guide

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

 

The new update includes support for static spatial audio, which will offer surround sound for any connected headset.

Moreover, "another update will roll out to Pixel Buds Pro in the coming weeks that will enable spatial audio with head tracking", Google said.

The January 2023 update also includes bug fixes and improvements such as in 'Display & Graphics' and 'Biometrics'.

Last month, Google rolled out new features to Pixel devices, including new security and privacy settings.With these features, users were able to review their security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect their phones, accounts and passwords.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News