Blaupunkt launches new soundbar SBW250 at Rs 7,999 in India

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Blaupunkt Soundbar

Blaupunkt, a German consumer electronics giant has launched a new soundbar today, which comes with an 8-inch Woofer and is priced at Rs 7,999. The model number 'SBW250' from the company is available for purchase from the official website of Blaupunkt and Amazon, as per the statement of the company.

ALSO READ: TECNO PHANTOM X2 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset: Know-more

It "boasts of 200Watt" that delivers a "thumping bass and crisp audio."

It features an 8-inch Woofer encased in a solid frame that increases the feel and eliminates any vibration.

ALSO READ: Why did Apple fail to launch a classical music app last year?

Moreover, it comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range and also comes with a digital display for instant information.

ALSO READ:

"Connecting with your TV via HDMI ARC/Optical/AUX/Line-In and Bluetooth is easy," Blaupunkt said.

"The sleek and sophisticated look offers an elegance that adds a touch of class to your audio-visual experience and the materials used are of the finest grade," it added.

The SBW250 soundbar comes with an equaliser that balances and controls the audio with four sound modes-- 'Song', 'Cinema', 'Dialog' and '3D'.

The new soundbar also features dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News