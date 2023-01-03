Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MI Redmi Note 12 Pro

Chinese consumer tech company Xiaomi has planned to launch its flagshipped Redmi Note 12 series in the Indian market. The range of devices under the range is set to go live on January 5.

What to expect from the launch event?

The company will be launching a range of Redmi devices:

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Ahead of the launch, many details related to the features have been floating across the platforms and even Redmi has confirmed it. The most recent was the information about the Redmi Note 12 Pro which got revealed recently.

The company has confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro’s camera details and have also posted some sample on the official website, which state that the company has worked more on the camera of the upcoming Note 12 series. It even looks like you may upload the image without using any Instagram filter.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera and will be packed with a triple rear camera setup.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is already available in the Chinese smartphone and is on sale since December 2022. The same device will soon be made available in the Indian market- as the company will announce the availability and pricing at the launch of the event, which is scheduled for Jan 5.

Taking about the Chinese model and its features, the Indian version will have similar specifications. The Note 12 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display (2400 x 1080 pixels resolution). The new Note will feature stereo speakers too. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In the Chinese market, the handset is available in four variants and we expect the company to launch similar models in India. The Chinese variants are:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

The handset will run on the Android 12 operating system which will be layered with MIUI 13, offering the device a custom skin. The smart devices of the Redmi Note 12 series will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will come accompanied by 67W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with a triple camera setup which will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the rear end. On the front panel, the handset will come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the connectivity front, the Note 12 series will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C USB port. On the security front, the handset will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to lock and unlock the device.

