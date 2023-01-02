Indians prefer to touch and feel smartphones before buying: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone

As the world majorly focuses on online shopping, Indian consumers are still focused to shop offline from physical stores, even in 2023 for their smartphone purchases. The report has stated that people prefer to have the touch and feel factor, which keeps continuing to play an important role for them.

The top three drivers for satisfaction with overall smartphone sales support are satisfaction with trade/sell out schemes, transparency in the process and timely payout, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

"In the new normal, both online and offline retail continues to be equally important touch points for consumers. Consumers seek to research online, buy offline, or vice-versa," said Prabhu Ram, Head- of Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Offline will continue to be the cornerstone for mobile business in India in 2023 and beyond, he added.

Sell-out schemes, timely payout, and transparency in dealings are what retail partners look for in associating with a smartphone brand.

Lava brand ranked highest in retailers' trust in the country.

"With its consistent and long-term focus on the offline retail market, Lava continues to dominate in retailer trust driven by its transparent processes, timely payout and price control," said Satya Mohanty, Head -- Industry Consulting Group, CMR.

In offline retail, a smartphone brand's success is driven by the level of its ongoing engagement and trust with its retail channel partner ecosystem, he added.

