Spotify 'New Year's Hub' launched: Know more

Spotify, the music streaming giant has launched the 'New Year's Hub' which is a one-stop destination where users can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from popular artists.

In a blog post from the company, Spotify said that starting from January 1, 2023, users will find content to help them set their resolutions on the application's home page.

"Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you're channelling," it said.

Some 82,000 New Year's Eve playlists were created between December 25, 2021, and January 31, 2022, and around 40,000 playlists were created on New Year's night itself.

Last week, it was reported that the music streaming giant was working on a new feature that would integrate its iOS application with HealthKit to provide workout playlists to users based on their health data.

This would allow the platform to access information such as how long the user exercises every day, how many calories burned and more.

