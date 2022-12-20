Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Spotify's Anchor app to rebranded as 'Spotify Creator Studio'

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 20, 2022 19:18 IST
Spotify
Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify

Spotify, a music streaming platform has reportedly considered rebranding its Anchor App to "Spotify Creator Studio".

As per the survey sent to creators in the Spotify for Podcasters programme, the music and podcast streaming giant might be doing away with the Anchor brand, reports TechCrunch.

The sample announcement in the survey reads: "Anchor and Spotify for Podcasters are now Spotify Creator Studio, the all-in-one platform for creators of all kinds (and sizes) to express themselves and find success on Spotify."

At present, Spotify enables podcasters to have access to analytics about their show, regardless of whether they host with another service like Libsyn, Podbean, or Buzzsprout, according to the report.

Moreover, the Anchor platform provides hosts with features such as subscription monetisation and video podcasts, but only listeners using Spotify are able to interact with that content.

If the proposed rebranding from the survey is implemented then, Spotify for Podcasters could become "Spotify Creator Studio - Unhosted" while Anchor would become "Spotify Creator Studio - Hosted", also these products would remain free, said the report.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys and tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of these end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learning. We have no news to share on future plans at this time," a Spotify spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Last month, Spotify added a one-button voice isolation feature in its Anchor app for podcast creators.

With the feature called Podcast Audio Enhancement, podcast creators will be able to record in noisy environments and without expensive gear.

