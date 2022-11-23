Spotify audiobooks now available in 4 more countries beyond the USA

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify

Spotify, a leading music streaming platform has announced its expansion of the audiobooks feature which will now be available in countries beyond the USA. Countries like the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand will have access to the new audiobooks now, as per the blog post of the company.

The platform announced the support for audiobooks first in September, but it was only available in the US then. The feature enables the users to listen to more than 3,00,000 audiobook titles, which could further be downloaded for offline listening purposes on Spotify.

How to recognise the Audiobooks feature?

Audiobooks show up with a lock icon on the play button, indicating that the users have purchased it in order to listen to the audio on the platform.

The automatic bookmarking feature enables the users to save their place to immediately resume where they left off.

Spotify said, "While audiobooks represent just a 6 to 7 per cent share of the wider book market, the category is growing by 20 per cent year over year."

On August 2022, the platform announced that it was working on a new feature to let users post audio comments or reactions to music playlists.

A Reddit user in Vietnam first spotted that Spotify experiment.

Inputs from IANS

